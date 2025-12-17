Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN):

12/17/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/15/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Compass Point.

12/15/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $266.00 to $230.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $357.00 to $291.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $314.00 to $294.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $417.00 to $404.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

11/22/2025 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $368.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at President Capital from $401.00 to $472.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $185.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at China Renaissance from $444.60 to $479.30.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $361.00 to $357.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $470.00.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $385.00 to $368.00.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $277.00 to $266.00.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $404.00 to $399.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $500.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

10/29/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $384.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance from $481.00 to $444.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $404.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/24/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $342.00.

10/20/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $248.00 to $277.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.27, for a total transaction of $770,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $436,903.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,429 shares of company stock valued at $238,517,574. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

