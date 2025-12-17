Nick Spoliar Purchases 5,072 Shares of RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Nick Spoliar bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £4,919.84.
RTC Group Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. RTC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80 and a twelve month high of GBX 110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About RTC Group
