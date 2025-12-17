Nick Spoliar Purchases 5,072 Shares of RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Nick Spoliar bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £4,919.84.

RTC Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. RTC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80 and a twelve month high of GBX 110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

