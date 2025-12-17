Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

