Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 14.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) traded up 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 749,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 95,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Copper Fox Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Copper Fox Metals
Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copper Fox Metals
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intel Snaps Up AI Tech for Pennies on the Dollar
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 Quantum Stocks to Watch as the Next Computing Revolution Unfolds
- Stock Average Calculator
- Massive Breakout in Industrials: 3 Must-Watch Stocks Now
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.