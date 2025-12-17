Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 14.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) traded up 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 749,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 95,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Further Reading

