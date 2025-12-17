Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 414576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

