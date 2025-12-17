Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 114,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 199,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Solstice Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solstice Gold
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Intel Snaps Up AI Tech for Pennies on the Dollar
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Quantum Stocks to Watch as the Next Computing Revolution Unfolds
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.