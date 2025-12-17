Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 and last traded at GBX 167.20, with a volume of 423938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.46. The firm has a market cap of £668.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

