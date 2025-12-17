Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$107.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stella-Jones traded as high as C$88.46 and last traded at C$87.84, with a volume of 15131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.71.

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik purchased 472 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

