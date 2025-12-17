Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valley National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 100,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,687% compared to the typical volume of 3,600 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 3,838,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

