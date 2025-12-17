Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9.38, with a volume of 4229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

Beowulf Mining Stock Down 10.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

