Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. 4,202,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,391,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 828,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 251,192 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 133,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 342,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

