Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 255,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

