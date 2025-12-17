Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

MTB traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $207.34. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. This trade represents a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,324.20. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 32.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,702,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

