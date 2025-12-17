Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9%

MAR stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.66. 646,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.76. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $311.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,289 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,425. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $638,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $266,084,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,579,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.