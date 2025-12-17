Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 17,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,654. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
