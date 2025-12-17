Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2025

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 17,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,654. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.