First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 1,998,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,643. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 873.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.