MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 and last traded at GBX 4.21. Approximately 4,928,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,695,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60.
MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 8.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.48.
About MAST Energy Developments
Quantum Dara Energy PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.
