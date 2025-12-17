Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.4820. 51,882,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 122,729,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

