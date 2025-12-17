Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.7850. 174,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 749,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.87.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,781.11. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 276,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,939.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 276,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,939.75. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,788,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,357. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alumis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

