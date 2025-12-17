Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.3650, with a volume of 63637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $658.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.