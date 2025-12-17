Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DTM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 275,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,743,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 192.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $43,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 378,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.