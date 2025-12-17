ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.3150. 458,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,370,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROK. HC Wainwright started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PROK

ProKidney Trading Up 5.9%

The stock has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In related news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $1,190,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ProKidney by 49.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.