Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $60.3150. Approximately 475,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 762,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LIF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Life360 Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, Director Alex Haro sold 100,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 861,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,847,531.75. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Goines sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,659.71. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,939 shares of company stock valued at $46,929,140.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Life360 by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Life360 by 1,663.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

