Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 25,118 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 3.8%
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
