VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 78.9%

Shares of VTGN traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,056,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,786. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

