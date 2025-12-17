Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 80.3%

Shares of VTGN traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 68,748,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 246.4% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,304 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

