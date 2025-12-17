Acme United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744. Acme United has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

