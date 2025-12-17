Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
