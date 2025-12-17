Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

