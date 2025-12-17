Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 91,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 1,274.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.