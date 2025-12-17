Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

LDP stock remained flat at $21.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,646. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

