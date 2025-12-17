Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of LDP remained flat at $21.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

