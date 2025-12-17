Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 30149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 86.7% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

