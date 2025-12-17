iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.6010, with a volume of 23241216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

