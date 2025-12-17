Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 114,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 111,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Uxin in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uxin presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Uxin Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.88 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

