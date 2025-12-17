Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 118054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $746,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,250 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,325.12. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.