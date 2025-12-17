Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $66.4320, with a volume of 137100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $175.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

