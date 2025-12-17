Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $29.55. Canon shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 5,624 shares changing hands.

Canon Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

