Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Issues Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

