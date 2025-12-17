Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Issues Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 0.71%.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Ceconomy
