Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 416,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the previous session’s volume of 86,480 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter worth $649,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Stories

