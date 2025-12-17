iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 804,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 409,581 shares.The stock last traded at $71.7370 and had previously closed at $72.00.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.50.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
