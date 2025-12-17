Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.2982, but opened at $30.9901. Smiths Group shares last traded at $31.7250, with a volume of 3,466 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

