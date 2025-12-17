Upexi (UPXI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) in the last few weeks:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upexi

In related news, Director Gene Salkind purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 569,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,095.50. This trade represents a 21.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.