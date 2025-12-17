Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 171,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 849,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 380,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.