Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 15.1% – Time to Buy?

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 81,014,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 88,730,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

