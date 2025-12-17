Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 6.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.5860. 7,740,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 45,714,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

