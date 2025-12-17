PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.54 and last traded at $104.5570. Approximately 3,560,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,757,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on PDD in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of PDD by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

