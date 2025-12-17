Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.1950. 390,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,485,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.19.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Eric C. Christel purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $27,280.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,280. This trade represents a 34.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

