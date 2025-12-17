Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.8650, with a volume of 135110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRR. Citigroup began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.86% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 604.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

