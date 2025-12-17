Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 2,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on Design Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGN

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.