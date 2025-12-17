ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.07 and last traded at $141.96. Approximately 842,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,314,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.33.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 8.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $145,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

